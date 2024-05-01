A Gunner's Mate Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240416-N-FM895-1046 RED SEA (April 16, 2024) A Gunner's Mate conducts routine maintenance on a .50 caliber gun mount aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, April 16. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 02:41
|Photo ID:
|8386773
|VIRIN:
|240416-N-FM895-1046
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|762.79 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
