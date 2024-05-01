Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Juan Recinosalverado, from Round rock, Texas, right, and Fireman Chanttel Ruiz, from Lineberry, Connecticut, performs inventory on damage control equipment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, May 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 01:21
    Photo ID: 8386594
    VIRIN: 240501-N-IL330-1046
    Resolution: 5471x3647
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

