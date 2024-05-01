USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Benito Ramos, from San Diego, prepares a water hose for electro-static testing aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, May 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 01:21
|Photo ID:
|8386593
|VIRIN:
|240501-N-IL330-1024
|Resolution:
|4222x6333
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
