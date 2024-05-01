USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance

Fireman Chanttel Ruiz, from Lineberry, Connecticut, performs inventory on damage control equipment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, May 1, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 01:21
|Photo ID:
|8386592
|VIRIN:
|240501-N-IL330-1044
|Resolution:
|3872x5808
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
