USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Devine Services

240427-N-MQ781-1030 (April 27, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Command Chaplain Lt. Albert Peterson, left, Dan Nguyen, middle, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Ramiro Coronado, pray during Devine Services aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 27, 2024. Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, Allied and partnered interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

