146th Security Forces and Emergency Mananagement joint exercise

The 146th Airlift Wing’s Emergency Management (146AW EM) unit and the 146th Security Forces Squadron (146AW SFS) held a joint exercise May 5, 2024 on Point Mugu Air Naval Station. They were looking to develop their talents with the multi-capable airman concept (ACE Concept) by doing a combination of kinetic and CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) response exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)

