The 146th Airlift Wing’s Emergency Management (146AW EM) unit and the 146th Security Forces Squadron (146AW SFS) held a joint exercise May 5, 2024 on Point Mugu Air Naval Station. They were looking to develop their talents with the multi-capable airman concept (ACE Concept) by doing a combination of kinetic and CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) response exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 17:40
|Photo ID:
|8385939
|VIRIN:
|240505-Z-CA329-1006
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|11.45 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 146th Security Forces and Emergency Mananagement joint exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
