    146th Security Forces and Emergency Mananagement joint exercise [Image 4 of 14]

    146th Security Forces and Emergency Mananagement joint exercise

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    The 146th Airlift Wing’s Emergency Management (146AW EM) unit and the 146th Security Forces Squadron (146AW SFS) held a joint exercise May 5, 2024 on Point Mugu Air Naval Station. They were looking to develop their talents with the multi-capable airman concept (ACE Concept) by doing a combination of kinetic and CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) response exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 17:40
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-CA329-1004
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Security Forces and Emergency Mananagement joint exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    emergency management
    CBRNE
    SFS
    Security Forces
    EM

