Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal from the M/V DALI and surrounding area, May 6, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.
Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 17:25
|Photo ID:
|8385910
|VIRIN:
|240506-A-ZT698-4666
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.2 MB
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreckage Removal [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT