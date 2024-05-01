Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal from the M/V DALI and surrounding area, May 6, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.



Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

