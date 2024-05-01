Sixteenth Air Force Airmen and spouses participate in the 106th Annual Pilgrimage to the Alamo, April 24, 2024. Participants walked from the Tobin Center Vietnam War Memorial to the Alamo. The event honors fallen soldiers of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo on San Jacinto Day. (U.S. Air Force photo Matthew McGovern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 15:55 Photo ID: 8385708 VIRIN: 240424-F-YI823-1022 Resolution: 5738x3818 Size: 17.75 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilgrimage to the Alamo, by Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.