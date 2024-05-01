Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilgrimage to the Alamo

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Matthew McGovern 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    Sixteenth Air Force Airmen and spouses participate in the 106th Annual Pilgrimage to the Alamo, April 24, 2024. Participants walked from the Tobin Center Vietnam War Memorial to the Alamo. The event honors fallen soldiers of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo on San Jacinto Day. (U.S. Air Force photo Matthew McGovern)

    16th Air Force

