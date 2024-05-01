AIRLANT Hosts 2nd Spouse Symposium

240503-N-YM590-2010 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 3, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, right, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), speaks at the AIRLANT Spouse Symposium, May 3. This is the second Spouse Symposium AIRLANT has hosted and is intended to provide spouses of senior leaders in naval aviation an opportunity to advocate for issues that are important to them and their families directly. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

