    AIRLANT Hosts 2nd Spouse Symposium [Image 14 of 15]

    AIRLANT Hosts 2nd Spouse Symposium

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    240503-N-YM590-2007 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 3, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), speaks at the AIRLANT Spouse Symposium, May 3. This is the second Spouse Symposium AIRLANT has hosted and is intended to provide spouses of senior leaders in naval aviation an opportunity to advocate for issues that are important to them and their families directly. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

    This work, AIRLANT Hosts 2nd Spouse Symposium [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Force Atlantic
    AIRLANT
    CNAL
    Spouse Symposium
    Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo

