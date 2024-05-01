Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIRLANT Hosts 2nd Spouse Symposium [Image 10 of 15]

    AIRLANT Hosts 2nd Spouse Symposium

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 3, 2024) – Rear Adm. David Faehnle, deputy commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Rep. Jen Kiggans pose for a picture at the Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) Spouse Symposium, May 3. This is the second Spouse Symposium AIRLANT has hosted and is intended to provide spouses of senior leaders in naval aviation an opportunity to advocate for issues that are important to them and their families directly. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 16:01
    USN
    US Navy
    AIRLANT

