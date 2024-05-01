AIRLANT Hosts 2nd Spouse Symposium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 3, 2024) – Rep. Jen Kiggans greets Michelle Norman, a spouse of a senior leader, at the Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) Spouse Symposium, May 3. This is the second Spouse Symposium AIRLANT has hosted and is intended to provide spouses of senior leaders in naval aviation an opportunity to advocate for issues that are important to them and their families directly. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8385644
|VIRIN:
|240503-N-JO245-1241
|Resolution:
|6057x4326
|Size:
|969.1 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
