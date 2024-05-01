Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warhawks First Sergeant Council hosts symposium

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group

    Master Sgt. Kenneth Ruby, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron first sergeant, speaks at a First Sergeant Symposium at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 29. The symposium was held to develop E-6’s through E8’s in the first sergeant career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    first sgt.

