Master Sgt. Kenneth Ruby, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron first sergeant, speaks at a First Sergeant Symposium at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 29. The symposium was held to develop E-6’s through E8’s in the first sergeant career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 14:02
|Photo ID:
|8385337
|VIRIN:
|240429-F-JW594-1017
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warhawks First Sergeant Council hosts symposium, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT