Welcome Aboard MU1 Scheusner

240409-N-CE684-1001

Newport, RI (Apr. 19 2024)

Navy Band Northeast welcomes aboard Musician 1st Class Geoffrey Scheusner after completing the Live Production Technician Course at the Naval School of Music in Virginia Beach, VA.

(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Banri Hoshi/Released)

