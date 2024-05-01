Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard MU1 Scheusner

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Banri Hoshi 

    Navy Band Northeast

    240409-N-CE684-1001
    Newport, RI (Apr. 19 2024)
    Navy Band Northeast welcomes aboard Musician 1st Class Geoffrey Scheusner after completing the Live Production Technician Course at the Naval School of Music in Virginia Beach, VA.
    (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Banri Hoshi/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 13:51
    Photo ID: 8385326
    VIRIN: 240409-N-CE684-1001
    Resolution: 4677x3118
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard MU1 Scheusner, by PO2 Banri Hoshi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

