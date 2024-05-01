240409-N-CE684-1001
Newport, RI (Apr. 19 2024)
Navy Band Northeast welcomes aboard Musician 1st Class Geoffrey Scheusner after completing the Live Production Technician Course at the Naval School of Music in Virginia Beach, VA.
(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Banri Hoshi/Released)
|04.08.2024
|05.06.2024 13:51
|8385326
|240409-N-CE684-1001
|4677x3118
|2.1 MB
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|4
|0
This work, Welcome Aboard MU1 Scheusner, by PO2 Banri Hoshi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
