The Juniper is located in Newport, Long Island and has a crew of six officers and 34 enlisted personnel. At the center of its bridge is an electronic charting display and information system. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200132, "The Bridge of the Buoy tender Juniper," William R. Kusche, oil, 16 x 20 inches
