Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200132, "The Bridge of the Buoy tender Juniper," William R. Kusche

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200132, &quot;The Bridge of the Buoy tender Juniper,&quot; William R. Kusche

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    The Juniper is located in Newport, Long Island and has a crew of six officers and 34 enlisted personnel. At the center of its bridge is an electronic charting display and information system. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200132, "The Bridge of the Buoy tender Juniper," William R. Kusche, oil, 16 x 20 inches

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8385186
    VIRIN: 240506-G-VR869-9580
    Resolution: 2159x1715
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COGAP artwork
    buoy tender Cutter Juniper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT