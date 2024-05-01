Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington D.C. honors Alaska Natives

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan Command, Alaskan NORAD Region and Eleventh Air Force, speaks to audience members during the Alaska and the Arctic reception hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Washington D.C., April 30, 2024. The bilateral event focused on the importance of security cooperation throughout North America while honoring the culture of Alaska Natives in the Arctic. This event highlighted the importance of working together as one community to be Arctic strong. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

