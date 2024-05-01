Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington D.C. honors Alaska Natives

Kirsten Hillman, Ambassador of Canada to the United States, speaks to audience members during the Alaska and the Arctic reception hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Washington D.C., April 30, 2024. This bilateral event showcased the strengthen of the U.S.-Canada alliance while honoring Alaska Natives and the important contributions Indigenous people make in the security of North America. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

