Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington D.C. honors Alaska Natives

The Woosh.ji.een Dance Group perform during the Alaska and the Arctic reception hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Washington D.C., April 30, 2024. This interactive performance highlighted the importance of working together as one community while honoring the traditions of Alaska Natives and Indigenous people. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

