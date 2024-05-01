Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington D.C. honors Alaska Natives [Image 2 of 9]

    Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington D.C. honors Alaska Natives

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    The Woosh.ji.een Dance Group and members of the audience dance together during a performance at the Alaska and the Arctic reception hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Washington D.C., April 30, 2024. This dance showcases the importance of working together as one community while honoring the traditions of Alaska Natives and Indigenous people. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 12:54
    Photo ID: 8385175
    VIRIN: 240430-D-DA409-2002
    Resolution: 6883x3799
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    This work, Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington D.C. honors Alaska Natives [Image 9 of 9], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canada
    security cooperation
    Ted Stevens Center
    the Alaska Federation of Natives
    Embassy of Canada

