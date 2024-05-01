Embassy of Canada to the United States in Washington D.C. honors Alaska Natives

The Woosh.ji.een Dance Group and members of the audience dance together during a performance at the Alaska and the Arctic reception hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Washington D.C., April 30, 2024. This dance showcases the importance of working together as one community while honoring the traditions of Alaska Natives and Indigenous people. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

