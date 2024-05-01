Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200117, "Buoy Maintenance," George Gray

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Crewmembers aboard a Coast Guard buoytender repair a buoy. The Coast Guard maintains the more than 50,000 federal aids to navigation-the traffic signals and sign posts of the nation's waterways. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200117, "Buoy Maintenance," George Gray, pen and ink, 8 x 10 inches

    buoy
    buoytender
    aids to navigation
    COGAP artwork

