Crewmembers aboard a Coast Guard buoytender repair a buoy. The Coast Guard maintains the more than 50,000 federal aids to navigation-the traffic signals and sign posts of the nation's waterways. US Coast Guard Art Program 2001 Collection, Object Id # 200117, "Buoy Maintenance," George Gray, pen and ink, 8 x 10 inches
