Standing center of the eleventh iteration of the IW Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) course are (left) Rear Adm. John A. Okon, director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2N6I, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and (right) Capt. Bryan Braswell, Commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Leslie E. Ward / Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 11:33
|Photo ID:
|8384957
|VIRIN:
|240502-N-N0798-1011
|Resolution:
|2550x1013
|Size:
|955.06 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWAWS Launches Long Range Fires Curriculum in Latest WTI Training Iteration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWAWS Launches Long Range Fires Curriculum in Latest WTI Training Iteration
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT