U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff visits MacDill AFB for Spring Phoenix Rally conference

Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, greets Gen. Jim Slife, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2024. Slife visited MacDill to attend Spring Phoenix Rally, a conference bringing together more than 300 Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders to discuss Warrior Heart, AMC’s strategy and priorities, and how to work together to ensure the Mobility Air Force is prepared to deliver rapid global mobility across the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

