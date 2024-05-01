Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff visits MacDill AFB for Spring Phoenix Rally conference

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, (right) along with 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership salutes Gen. Jim Slife, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2024. Slife visited MacDill to attend Spring Phoenix Rally, a conference bringing together more than 300 Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders to discuss Warrior Heart, AMC’s strategy and priorities, and how to work together to ensure the Mobility Air Force is prepared to deliver rapid global mobility across the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    VIRIN: 240502-F-BQ566-2007
    This work, U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff visits MacDill AFB for Spring Phoenix Rally conference [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

