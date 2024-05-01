Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Tradition, Conduct Uniform Summer Uniform Inspection

Sailors in Eastern North Carolina celebrated a time-honored Navy tradition Thursday, May 3, 2024 with a summer uniform inspection conducted aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted the inspection to demonstrate their professionalism and prepare for the coming season.



