    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Tradition, Conduct Uniform Summer Uniform Inspection [Image 6 of 7]

    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Tradition, Conduct Uniform Summer Uniform Inspection

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors in Eastern North Carolina celebrated a time-honored Navy tradition Thursday, May 3, 2024 with a summer uniform inspection conducted aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted the inspection to demonstrate their professionalism and prepare for the coming season.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 08:13
    Photo ID: 8384609
    VIRIN: 240503-O-KJ310-1720
    Resolution: 3413x2275
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Tradition, Conduct Uniform Summer Uniform Inspection [Image 7 of 7], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine
    summer white inspection

