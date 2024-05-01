

Senior Chief Petty Officer Brenton Jones, left, inspects the Summer White uniform of Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during a uniform inspection conducted Thursday, May 3, 2024.



Sailors serving aboard the clinic conducted the inspection to demonstrate their professionalism and prepare for the coming season.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 08:13 Photo ID: 8384601 VIRIN: 240503-O-KJ310-7441 Resolution: 3093x2062 Size: 1.89 MB Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Tradition, Conduct Uniform Summer Uniform Inspection [Image 7 of 7], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.