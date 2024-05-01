Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Tradition, Conduct Uniform Summer Uniform Inspection

Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Wittenauer inspects the Summer White uniform of a Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during a uniform inspection conducted Thursday, May 3, 2024.



Sailors serving aboard the clinic conducted the inspection to demonstrate their professionalism and prepare for the coming season.



Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US