    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Tradition, Conduct Uniform Summer Uniform Inspection [Image 4 of 7]

    Cherry Point Sailors Celebrate Tradition, Conduct Uniform Summer Uniform Inspection

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Wittenauer inspects the Summer White uniform of a Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during a uniform inspection conducted Thursday, May 3, 2024.

    Sailors serving aboard the clinic conducted the inspection to demonstrate their professionalism and prepare for the coming season.

