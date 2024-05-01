A U.S. Air Force pavement and equipment technician assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron repairs the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2024. The Airmen and Marines came together to improve operational resilience and share best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 08:14
|Photo ID:
|8384506
|VIRIN:
|240504-F-NJ333-1206
|Resolution:
|4497x2992
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps conduct flightline repairs demonstrating total force integration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT