A U.S. Marine Corps combat engineer assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group pours concrete to repair the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2024. The Airmen and Marines came together to improve operation resilience and share best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 08:14 Photo ID: 8384505 VIRIN: 240504-F-NJ333-1178 Resolution: 4292x2856 Size: 5.23 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps conduct flightline repairs demonstrating total force integration [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.