U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps conduct flightline repairs demonstrating total force integration

A U.S. Marine Corps combat engineer assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group cuts concrete to repair the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2024. Total force integration focuses on creating a ready, willing and capable force to address global security challenges collectively. (U.S. Air Force photo)

