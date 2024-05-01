Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps conduct flightline repairs demonstrating total force integration [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps conduct flightline repairs demonstrating total force integration

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    A U.S. Marine Corps combat engineer assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group cuts concrete to repair the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2024. Total force integration focuses on creating a ready, willing and capable force to address global security challenges collectively. (U.S. Air Force photo)

