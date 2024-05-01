U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps conduct flightline repairs demonstrating total force integration

A U.S. Air Force pavement and equipment technician assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron starts a saw to repair the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2024. Airmen repaired the runway alongside their Marine counterparts, demonstrating joint integration. (U.S. Air Force photo)

