Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm,, Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to press after a counter landing live-fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 24 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke)

