Armed Forces of the Philippines Maj. Gen. Marvin L Licudine, the Philippine exercise director, speaks to press after a counter landing live-fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 24 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8384368
|VIRIN:
|240505-M-KU714-1344
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Erica Stanke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Philippine, US forces conduct counter-landing exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT