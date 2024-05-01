Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire [Image 6 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Patterson, an infantry Marine with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division posts security on the beach during a counter landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8384367
    VIRIN: 240505-M-KU714-1307
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Erica Stanke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire
    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire
    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire
    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire
    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire
    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire
    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire
    Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Philippine, US forces conduct counter-landing exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT