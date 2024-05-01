Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Toukam Kayo Jr., a radio operator with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, runs to the shore during a counter landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke)

