Balikatan 24: 3rd LCT Conducts Counter Landing Live-Fire

A Philippine Army soldier with Bravo Battery, 10th Field Artillery Battalion observes fires during the counter landing live-fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 24 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8384362
|VIRIN:
|240506-A-JV239-1089
|Resolution:
|1366x2048
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Philippine, US forces conduct counter-landing exercise
