    DEFENDER 24 [Image 3 of 3]

    DEFENDER 24

    SKILLINGARYD, SWEDEN

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Ellenwood-based Charlie Battery, 1 Battalion, 214th Feild Artillery Regiment, 648th Manuever Enhancement Brigade establish a secure perimeter for a field training exercise during DEFENDER 24 in Skillingaryd, Sweden on May 5, 2024. DEFENDER 24 is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercises that consist of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD's Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. 2024. DEFENDER 24 is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercises that consist of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD's Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8384336
    VIRIN: 050524-Z-KP987-2009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: SKILLINGARYD, SE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    USAREUR-AF
    DEFENDER24
    214thFAB
    Swift Response 24

