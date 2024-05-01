405th AFSB completes issue of APS-2 set to National Guard cavalry unit at DEFENDER 24

National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, and contractors from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, conduct a joint inventory of APS-2 cavalry regiment equipment set at APS-2 an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area at the Libava Training Area in Libava, Czechia, at the start of DEFENDER 24, May 3.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response.



DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

