Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day

A guest poses for a photo in a flight jacket during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

