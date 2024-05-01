Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRNW joins Alaskan Natives on the One People Canoe Society's traditional tribal canoe paddle and welcoming ceremony to kick off the annual Juneau Maritime Festival

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gretchen Albrecht 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    JUNEAU, Alaska (May 4, 2024) - Commander, Navy Region Northwest Rear Adm. Mark Sucato is gifted a canoe paddle by Leonard John, Raven Clan, Native Village of Angoon following the One People Canoe Society's welcoming ceremony to kick off the annual Juneau Maritime Festival. Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) and Navy Band Northwest are taking part in a scheduled port visit to the capital city of Alaska. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gretchen Albrecht)

    IMAGE INFO

