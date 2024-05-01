Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer

U.S. Army Sgt. John Segawa, a station chief assigned to the 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard punctures the windshield of a wrecked vehicle during an emergency recovery training exercise in Pearl City, Hawaii, May 5, 2024. The firefighters conducted emergency rescue essential training with the observation of a fire chief observer, coach, trainer from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, strengthening their firefighting partnership with the west region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

