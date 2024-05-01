Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer

U.S. Army Spc. Alex Vaomu, a firefighter assigned to the 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard sprays water during training in Pearl City, Hawaii, May 4, 2024. The firefighters conducted mission essential training with the observation of a fire chief observer, coach, trainer from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, strengthening their firefighting partnership with the west region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

