Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard carry a fire hose from the truck during training in Pearl City, Hawaii, May 4, 2024. The firefighters conducted mission essential training with the observation of a fire chief observer, coach, trainer from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, strengthening their firefighting partnership with the west region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US