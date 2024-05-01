Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer [Image 12 of 24]

    Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard carry a fire hose from the truck during training in Pearl City, Hawaii, May 4, 2024. The firefighters conducted mission essential training with the observation of a fire chief observer, coach, trainer from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, strengthening their firefighting partnership with the west region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 01:38
    Photo ID: 8383998
    VIRIN: 240504-Z-SV327-1105
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.49 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer
    TAGS

    Hawaii
    firefighters
    Training
    National Guard
    INDOPACOM
    297th Firefighting Detachment

