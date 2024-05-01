Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer [Image 10 of 24]

    Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Pvt. Neil Sebastian, a firefighter assigned to the 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard disconnects a fire hose after training in Pearl City, Hawaii, May 4, 2024. The firefighters conducted mission essential training with the observation of a fire chief observer, coach, trainer from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, strengthening their firefighting partnership with the west region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 01:38
    Photo ID: 8383996
    VIRIN: 240504-Z-SV327-1555
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.78 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer [Image 24 of 24], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii
    firefighters
    Training
    National Guard
    INDOPACOM
    297th Firefighting Detachment

