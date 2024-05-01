From left, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly, a fire chief observer, coach, trainer assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade, 1st Army, observes Spc. Julian Tominaga and Sgt. John Segawa utilizes hydraulic recovery equipment to gain access to a vehicle during a training exercise in Pearl City, Hawaii, May 5, 2024. The firefighters conducted emergency rescue essential training with the observation of a fire chief observer, coach, trainer from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, strengthening their firefighting partnership with the west region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

Hawaii's 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer