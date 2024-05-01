U.S. Army Spc. Alex Vaomu, a firefighter assigned to the 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard connects a fire hose during training in Pearl City, Hawaii, May 4, 2024. The firefighters conducted mission essential training with the observation of a fire chief observer, coach, trainer from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, strengthening their firefighting partnership with the west region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8383993
|VIRIN:
|240504-Z-SV327-1202
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|25.26 MB
|Location:
|PEARL CITY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii’s 297th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team Conduct Mission Essential Training with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Observer Coach Trainer [Image 24 of 24], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
