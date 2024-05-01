Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training

A U.S. Army Green Beret from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) pulls security on an objective with service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command 1st Light Reaction Company, 1st Light Reaction Battalion, Light Reaction Regiment, during Balikatan 24 in Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)

