A U.S. Army Green Beret from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts joint combat training with service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command 5th Scout Ranger Company, 5th Scout Ranger Battalion, 1st Scout Ranger Regiment during Balikatan 24 in Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 00:13 Photo ID: 8383820 VIRIN: 240427-A-BO313-1110 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 6.55 MB Location: RIZAL, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.