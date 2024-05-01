Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training [Image 3 of 21]

    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    A U.S. Army Green Beret from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct joint combat training with service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command 5th Scout Ranger Company, 5th Scout Ranger Battalion, 1st Scout Ranger Regiment during Balikatan 24 in Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 00:13
    Photo ID: 8383817
    VIRIN: 240427-A-BO313-1075
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: RIZAL, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training
    Balikatan 24: SOCOM AFP, 1SFG(A) conduct Joint Combat Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    Balikatan
    1SFG(A)
    BK24
    Balikatan 24
    IndoPacificSOF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT